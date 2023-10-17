Apple could launch M3 MacBook Air refresh in spring/summer 2024

Apple announced the MacBook Air 15 early this year at WWDC 2023, which is now one of the best MacBook models of all time.

Currently, the company has both 13- and 15-inch devices in its lineup, and Apple is working to update both of them, according to a new report.

The latest report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who states in his weekly Power On newsletter that the upcoming MacBook Air models will feature Apple’s next-generation M3 chips manufactured with TSMC’s 3nm fabrication process.

The M3 MacBook Air is coming with improved performance

In addition, Gurman has also provided a time frame for the launch, and it’s going to be around the same time of the year as Apple’s announcement of the 15-inch MacBook Air. So, around the spring or summer of 2024.

Those waiting for a new MacBook Air will likely need to hold on a bit longer,” the report says. “I’m told that the 13-inch and 15-inch M3 models have just reached the EVT stage, or engineering verification test, which would put them on schedule for between spring and summer of next year at the earliest.

So, in our guess, expect an announcement during the WWDC 2024, i.e., a June announcement window.

While the M2 MacBook Air models are already pretty great, the M3 MacBook Air models are expected to bring better power management and faster performance due to the inclusion of the new chip.

So, if you are planning to get a new MacBook this holiday season, you might want to wait for the M3 MacBook Air.

