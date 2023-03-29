Apple sets stage for WWDC 2023 with June 5 date

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just around the corner, with a launch date set for June 5.

While the event will be held online this year, Apple promises a “special experience” at Apple Park. WWDC 2023 is one of Apple’s most hyped events, and rumors are swirling suggesting the company might unveil its mixed reality headset.

The device, potentially called Reality Pro or Reality One, could be a standalone headset with advanced features like an M2 chip, dual 4K displays, advanced body tracking, and controller-free inputs.

Will Apple launch its widely rumored mixed reality headset?

The hardware is expected for professionals and developers, which might justify its potential price tag of $3,000.

However, it could also include health features, full-body avatars for FaceTime calls, and wearable versions of many iPhone and iPad experiences.

Although there is no official confirmation about the headset’s release date, it could make its debut at WWDC 2023.

Aside from the rumored mixed reality headset, there are many other things to look forward to at WWDC 2023.

What else we expect to see at WWDC

We should expect Apple to preview updates to its various operating systems, including iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10.

Although Apple has not confirmed any updates to its existing hardware lineup, rumors suggest that the company could introduce some of the first M3-based Macs.

As always, the beta versions of the new operating systems should be available shortly after WWDC. The final versions of these updates should be released in the fall. The updates final veriosn should be launched int he fall.

While most of what we’ll see at WWDC is a sneak peek of what’s coming, the event promises to be exciting nonetheless.

