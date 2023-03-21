Is Apple’s iPhone 15 muting the mute switch?

I don’t know about you, but there’s one thing I’ve always loved about the iPhone: its volume and mute buttons. But now, rumors are swirling that Apple might do away with them altogether.

Some reports say that the phone could use “fake” haptic buttons that simulate the feeling of pressing a physical button.

Others suggest that the phone could have capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas on the sides of the device to replace physical buttons.

More cads images

The buttons!

Source in video pic.twitter.com/sxy9GaNCre — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 20, 2023

What would this mean for the iPhone?

Would it be a step forward or a step backward? On the one hand, removing physical buttons could make the phone more sleek and modern. On the other hand, it could also make the phone less usable and fragile.

Imagine accidentally brushing against the side of your phone and triggering a button that you didn’t mean to.

Or imagine dropping your phone and shattering the sensitive areas on the sides. Would the benefits of removing physical buttons outweigh the potential drawbacks?

(1/6)

My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

It’s hard to say at this point. Some people might love the idea of a button-less phone, while others might prefer the tactile sensation of pressing a physical button.

And, of course, we don’t even know for sure whether the iPhone 15 will actually have this feature. We’re only speculating here.

But one thing’s for sure: if the rumors are true, the iPhone 15 will be a significant departure from the current design of iPhones.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: