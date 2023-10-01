Quick Answer: No, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models have a total of three cameras – two on the back (a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera) and one on the front (a 12MP camera).

With the buzz of the iPhone 15 release still fresh and reviews pouring in from every corner of the internet, there’s a lot to unpack.

From its release date and cost to the all-important question—does the iPhone 15 have four cameras?—we’ve got a lot to cover.

iPhone 15 release date

The iPhone 15 series was unveiled to the world on September 12th, 2023, during a special event dubbed “Wonderlust” by Apple. The anticipation was palpable, and as the curtains lifted, Apple did not disappoint.

The iPhone 15 and its more sophisticated sibling, the iPhone 15 Pro, were announced, each boasting a slew of impressive features.

Pre-orders opened on September 15th, and by September 22nd, the new iPhones are officially available in stores.

Image: KnowTechie

As for the cost, the price tags are in line with previous iPhone generations, ensuring that Apple’s latest tech marvels remain accessible to their loyal fanbase.

Reviews have been trickling in, and while they are preliminary given the recent release, the consensus is positive.

Tech enthusiasts have highlighted potential improvements including new materials, a refreshed design, USB-C connectivity, and more powerful chipsets.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: Does the iPhone 15 have four cameras?

Does the iPhone 15 have four cameras?

Short answer: No, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, however, do.

Apple has always been a frontrunner when it comes to smartphone photography, so naturally, the iPhone 15 series is not going to dissapoint.

The standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with three cameras – two on the back and one on the front.

They both feature a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the back, and a 12MP front camera for all your selfie needs.

Image: Apple

Which iPhone has 4 cameras?

If you’re a photography enthusiast looking for that extra edge, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models might just be what you’re after. These models come with four cameras – three on the back and one on the front.

On the rear, they sport a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera.

The Pro model features a 12MP, 3X zoom telephoto lens, while the Pro Max model boasts a 12MP, 5X zoom periscope camera, giving you more reach and versatility in your photography.

Does the iphone 15 have 4 cameras?

So, to answer the burning question: Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max do have four cameras. However, if you opt for the standard iPhone 15 or the iPhone 15 Plus, you’ll be working with three cameras.

