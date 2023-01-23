When does the iPhone 15 come out?

Quick Answer: The iPhone 15 will likely come out in September 2023, following Apple’s tradition of releasing new phones in September.

The iPhone 14 has only been out for a few months, but Apple is already moving forward with plans for the iPhone 15.

We’ve already heard a few rumors about the iPhone 15, like the expected move to USB-C and new display changes across all models.

We have yet to see anything confirming a release date for the iPhone 15. But Apple tends to follow a pattern regarding new iPhone releases every year. So when should you expect the iPhone 15 to come out?

Short answer: Most likely sometime in September, 2023

The typical launch window for Apple’s newest iPhones is in the middle of September. Most flagship iPhone releases in the past 15 years have come in September.

Of course, there are a few outliers. The iPhone 12 came out in October, as did the iPhone XR. But those are exceptions to the rule.

The date of an iPhone’s release date in September varies from year to year. Sometimes Apple announces the phone in the first couple weeks of the month; sometimes, it comes later.

iPhone 14 Mockup (Image: KnowTechie)

Last year’s phone, the iPhone 14, was announced on September 9 and officially launched on September 16. And looking through past years, this is a good estimate of when we could expect the iPhone 15.

But we don’t know the exact date of launch yet. As we get closer to the release date, we’ll learn more about Apple’s press event revealing the new phone.

That should give us a solid date for when we can expect the phone to come out.

