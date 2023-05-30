iPhone 15 could see a potential boost in wireless charging

Apple releases a new iPhone series every year like clockwork. The iPhone 15 is far from its September announcement, but that hasn’t stopped iPhone 15 leaks and rumors from popping up everywhere.

The latest rumor from ChargerLAB suggests Apple could open up fast wireless charging for the iPhone 15 to all 15W Qi chargers. ChargerLab, a website specializing in power solutions, has a reliable track record regarding rumors.

The latest QI wireless charging standard is Qi2. Apple has been using the new Qi standard for iPhones since the release of the iPhone X back in 2017.

Afterward, Apple launched its proprietary MagSafe technology with the iPhone 12, which limited the 15W fast charging only to the MagSafe-certified chargers.

The next-generation Qi2 standard is rumored to incorporate Apple’s MagSafe magnetic charging functionality.

Collaborating with Apple, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has developed a new standard that holds the potential to offer enhanced safety and accelerated charging for a range of devices.

Is Apple opening up its charging ecosystem for the iPhone 15?

ChargerLAB’s article says the new Qi2 standard will provide better charging speeds than today’s iPhone 15W limit. Nonetheless, iPhones trail their Android counterparts when it comes to fast-charging capabilities.

The report writes, “Apple is listed in the newly announced Board of Directors of WPC (Wireless Power Consortium), which shows its importance in promoting the Qi2 standard.”

Additionally, the leak highlights something that has never been seen before—the willingness to open iPhone standards. The EU Mandate forced the company to shift to USB-C, but the deadline for adaptation was December 2024.

So, Apple could have quickly launched the following two iPhone generations with Lightning Ports. Instead, however, the company adopted the change as soon as possible.

That said, we are still unsure if Apple accepts the change or if the company is as reluctant as ever, just forced to follow the rule. Either way, it will be a significant change for the iPhone 15.

