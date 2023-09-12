Connect with us

Apple

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max announced with USB-C and more

The iPhone 15 Pro range bring some insane camera features and a new processor.
Source: Apple

Apple just announced the iPhone 15 range, including the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The cameras are new, the A17 Pro chip powering them is also new, and there are new colors.

They’re both using titanium for the frame, and the screens are brighter. There are also new camera tricks, particularly for video shooters.

But the biggest improvement is the shift to USB-C for the connector, retiring the Lightning port for good. Here’s what else is new.

The iPhone 15 Pro range has an insane camera system

Image: Apple

The 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes use Super Retina XDR screens with ProMotion for smooth animations and scrolling. The frame is now titanium bonded to aluminum, adding strength and the natural beauty of titanium.

In a first for the iPhone, the toggle switch that usually enables silent mode or ring tones is now an Action button, like on the Apple Watch. This is customizable with functions like opening the Camera app or the flashlight.

The new A17 Pro chip is the first 3-nanometer processor on the market. This insanely fast chip has a much faster Neural Engine for AI tasks, along with a faster GPU.

This enables console-level gaming on the iPhone for the first time, with titles like Resident Evil 4, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Death Stranding. It also has hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a dedicated AV1 decoder, and USB 3.0 speeds for file transfers.

And the new camera system builds on the Pro name to have a 48MP main camera able to create 24MP images. It can switch between three focal lengths: 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm.

And the main camera can film in 48MP ProRAW, and create 48MP HEIF images for higher resolution, higher detail snaps. You can also record in LOG profiles for the first time, for versatility when editing.

The rest of the camera bump is a 3x telephoto on the Pro, a 5x telephoto on the Pro Max, and an ultra-wide sensor on both.

The iPhone Pro range starts from $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Color options include black, white, blue, and raw titanium. Preorders are live on Friday, September 15, with retail availability from September 22.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

