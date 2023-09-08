The countdown for Google’s October 4th Pixel 8 event began when Google officially announced the event last week.

With the event closing in, Google’s marketing team is also ramping up the campaigns. Earlier today, Google shared a teaser showcasing the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2.

The video titled “The W8 is Almost Over” provided another look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro and its design.

While we have already seen Google’s upcoming flagship smartphone before due to numerous and unofficially from the company itself, this time it’s official. We also got our first official look at the Pixel Watch 2 in a familiar design.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

Pixel Watch 2 looks very similar to the first one

The video starts with the four-colored Google logo that rotates to form an “8.” After that, we see a close-up of the Google Pixel 8 Pro in White (Porcelain), focusing on the camera bump.

A disclaimer simultaneously shows up at the bottom, which is small and easy to miss, stating, “Pre-order available October 4.” The disclaimer aligns with the information available on the Google Store.

Source: Made By Google

After that, the video moves on to the Pixel Watch 2, which also features a White (Porcelain) band and looks similar to the original Pixel Watch, launched last year.

Source: Made By Google

There’s the same domed glass and band connector. The bezels can be thinner, but we can’t say for sure. Overall, it’s the same design. We think Google is going for the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” formula.

However, the rotating crown seems more rounded, and the stem appears slightly thinner. Although we may be wrong on that.

Next, the Pixel Buds Pro pops up in a matching White (Porcelain) colorway, and then the teaser ends with another complete shot of the Google Pixel 8 Pro with the final October 4 tease.

Source: Made By Google

We gather from this 16-second video that Google is explicitly telling us these three products will be the main focus of the event. Two, if we stick to only the new products, as the Pixel Buds Pro is expected to appear in new colors and a software update.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news