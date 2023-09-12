$799 Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a new “double tab” gesture

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, is a rugged smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on features or performance.

And just like its predecessor, the Ultra 2 is designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind, but it comes with a few upgrades that set it apart. The new S9 chip powers the Ultra 2, offering improved performance and introducing an intuitive “double tap” gesture.

This feature, enabled through the S9 chip’s neural engine, allows users to perform common actions like answering calls or playing music with a simple tap of the thumb and finger.

Apple says this new gesture is all about making your smartwatch experience smoother and more convenient.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a robust smartwatch designed for the active user. With a durable titanium case, dual-frequency GPS, and a battery life of up to 36 hours, it's built for endurance. Additional features include optical and electrical heart rate sensors, a blood oxygen sensor, and an accelerometer. See at Apple KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Image: Apple

The Ultra 2 also boasts a brighter display, clocking in at a whopping 3000 nits. That’s 50% brighter than the original Ultra, which means you’ll have no trouble checking your watch in direct sunlight.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

And to make the most of this display, Apple has introduced the ‘Modular Ultra’ watch face.

This new feature provides additional data on the outer edge of the display, such as seconds, altitude, or depth, ensuring you have all the information you need right at your fingertips.

The Ultra 2 isn’t just about flashy features. It’s also committed to fitness and outdoor activities

Image: KnowTechie

The watch offers expanded maximum and minimum altitude tracking, ANT+ support for power meters and cycling sensors, and new map views in watchOS 10 with elevation data. Plus, the Oceanic+ app now supports freediving, which is sure to please the adventurers among us.

As for the battery life, it remains steady at 36 hours. But what’s really impressive is the Ultra 2’s commitment to sustainability.

The Alpine and Trail bands are made from 95% recycled titanium materials, demonstrating Apple’s ongoing commitment to the environment.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available for pre-order now and will start shipping next week. It’s priced at $799, so it’s time to start saving if you want to get your hands on this rugged, feature-packed smartwatch.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a robust smartwatch designed for the active user. With a durable titanium case, dual-frequency GPS, and a battery life of up to 36 hours, it's built for endurance. Additional features include optical and electrical heart rate sensors, a blood oxygen sensor, and an accelerometer. See at Apple KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news