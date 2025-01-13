Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

As usual, we have another edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter packed with the latest and greatest Apple and product-related information.

This week, Mark Gurman narrowed down the launch window for HomePod Mini 2 and the new Apple TV , and described two specific upgrades that will finally bring Apple Intelligence to the budget iPad.

He also revealed that the long-rumored Apple Watch SE 3 will be launched later this year with a new look.

Apple Watch SE 3 may arrive later this year with a new look

The third iteration of Apple’s budget Apple Watch, presumed to be named Apple Watch SE 3, is a long-rumored refresh Apple’s smartwatch fans have been waiting for.

The Watch SE 3 was even rumored to be announced last year alongside the iPhone 16 series.

As you would expect, anticipation for the third Apple Watch SE is running high at this point.

Image: KnowTechie

And now, in this week’s newsletter, Gurman mentioned that a redesigned Apple Watch SE is one of the products Apple plans to launch in 2025. However, Gurman didn’t mention any specific details.

Back in September, Gurman said that Apple was contemplating replacing the aluminum casing with plastic and making the next Watch SE more colorful, like the iPhone 5c from a decade ago.

This move could make the next Watch SE more affordable. He also said that Apple had faced some challenges regarding cost and quality, but he believed the project was moving forward.

However, his latest newsletter didn’t mention anything about using plastic, but he did say that the Apple Watch SE 3 may use a new chip for faster performance.

A more affordable Apple Watch SE would be an appealing product. Apple may also make it more colorful to appeal to parents who want to get an Apple Watch for their kids.

The current Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch SE 2, goes for $249 in the US and was launched in September of 2022.

According to Gurman, the Apple Watch SE 3 will be launched in September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 series.

Looking forward to the Apple Watch SE 3? Are you planning on getting one? Tell us what you think in the comments, down below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

