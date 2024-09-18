iPhone 16 Review Roundup: A Powerful but familiar upgrade

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The iPhone 16 is here, and it’s a doozy. Apple’s latest flagship takes the winning formula of the iPhone 15 and kicks it up a notch with a fresh new design, a blisteringly fast processor, and some seriously cool camera tricks.

But are these devices a true leap forward into the digital beyond, or just another case of, “Hey, we slapped on some AI and called it a day”?

Apple didn’t send KnowTechie iPhone 16 review units, so I can’t share my thoughts. Instead, we gathered top reviews from well-known tech sites to give you an idea of what to expect from Apple’s latest phone.

So, is it worth the cash? Should you buy one? Let’s dive in and find out?

iPhone 16 5.0 The iPhone 16 packs a punch with its stellar camera setup, eye-catching design, and the powerhouse A18 chip. This device is built to deliver robust performance and smarter usability Check Availability

Design and build: Sleek, sexy, and a bit of bling

The iPhone 16 looks a lot like the iPhone 15, but that’s not a bad thing.

The phone’s stainless steel frame and tougher glass front and back exude quality, and the new Pacific Blue color is so hot it’ll make your Instagram followers weep with envy.

At 6.3 inches and 7.2 ounces, it’s a great size for most hands, and its IP68 water resistance means it can survive a dip in the toilet.

But let’s be real—you’re not going to risk damaging this thing—it’s going in a case the moment it’s out of the box.

Image: KnowTechie

A screen so good, you’ll forget about the notch

The OLED Super Retina XDR display is the star of the show here, folks. With a pin-sharp 458 pixels per inch and support for 120Hz refresh, everything looks silky smooth.

And at 1,000 nits peak brightness, you can actually use the thing outdoors.

As CNET notes, the screen is “on par with the best OLED panels on the market.” Sure, the notch is still there, but you’ll forget all about it once you fire up some 4K HDR content.

Performance: Faster than fast. Like, dangerously fast.

The A18 Bionic chip is a beast. With its 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, it blows Androids out of the water.

As The Verge puts it, the phone is “so fast it’s almost dangerous”.

From launching massive apps in an instant to editing 4K video like it’s nothing, the iPhone 16 has power for days. And with 6GB of RAM, you can have all the tabs open and never hit a hiccup.

Camera: Because your Instagram needs to be better than everyone else’s

The camera system is where the iPhone 16 really gets wild. The new 48MP telephoto lens lets you get up close and personal, and the improved Night mode will have you taking pics in the dark like a pro.

And with the cool new camera button, you can swap modes faster than you can say “influencer.”

TechCrunch raves that the camera takes “great photos with minimal effort,” and we have to agree – check out these sample shots and try not to drool.

Image: KnowTechie

Battery life: all day, all night, no problem

Gone are the days of desperately searching for a charger at 5pm. The iPhone 16’s 4,082mAh battery easily lasts a full day, even with heavy use.

And when you do need to top up, 20W fast charging gets you 50% in just 30 minutes. As 9to5Mac notes, the battery life is “impressive”, and we have to agree.

Software and features: iOS is still the best

The iPhone 16 runs iOS 18, which is all about refinement. The home screen is now customizable, there’s a handy new “Translate” app, and the privacy features are better than ever.

As always, the iPhone integrates seamlessly with your other Apple gear. As iMore puts it, the iPhone 16 is “the best base model iPhone ever,” and a lot of that is down to the software.

Connectivity and audio: checks all the boxes

The iPhone 16 supports all the 5G bands you need, along with the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There’s even a Lightning port, although USB-C would have been nice.

And the stereo speakers get surprisingly loud, with good bass to boot. You won’t be using them to watch movies or anything, but for a phone, they’re not bad at all.

Image: KnowTechie

Security and privacy: because your data is your own damn business

The iPhone 16 has Face ID, which is fast and secure, along with a fingerprint-resistant coating to keep things smudge-free.

And iOS has all the privacy features you expect, from end-to-end encryption to a “Privacy” section in Settings.

As Wired notes, the iPhone is “still the best choice for those who care about privacy”, and we have to agree.

Price and value: it’s a lot of cash, but you get a lot of phone.

The iPhone 16 starts at $799, which is a lot of money. But for that, you get a phone that will last you years and access to the best app ecosystem around.

And let’s be real: If you’re buying an iPhone, you’re not exactly pinching pennies. As Engadget puts it, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is “a $1,200 glimpse at a more intelligent future,” and we have to agree.

The Verdict: Because you’re worth it

Image: KnowTechie

So, should you buy the iPhone 16? If you’re due an upgrade, absolutely. If you’re an Android user looking to switch, definitely consider it.

But, if you’re just looking for the next pretty design to flaunt, you might wish Apple had stepped out of its comfort zone a bit more. If you’re already part of the Apple ecosystem, it’s a no-brainer—this is where the iPhone line continues to shine.

It’s a solid offering for everyone else, but just enough familiarity might leave you asking whether to upgrade now or wait until Apple rethinks the design in the next cycle.

If you’re thinking of scooping one up, you can snag the iPhone 16 or the iPhone 16 Pro through the affiliated links below and experience the AI magic firsthand.

The iPhone 16’s base model pricing starts at $799 for the 128GB version, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the same storage capacity. You can find the phone at just about every major retailer and carrier.

What do you think about the iPhone 16? Are you excited about its new features and design, or do you feel it’s just another iteration of the same old story? We want to hear from you! Leave a comment below

