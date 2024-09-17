Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The wait is over, folks! Apple’s fresh software updates just dropped on September 16th, and we’ve got you covered with a straightforward guide to snagging all the new goodies. Think of it as your quick cheat sheet for juicing up your devices.

Want to know which gadgets hit the jackpot or what cool features are worth your time? Let’s break it all down into simple terms so you know exactly what’s in store for you and your tech.

But before you dive headfirst into the update, here’s a friendly reminder: back up your device. It’s a smart move to have a plan B if things don’t go as smoothly as expected.

Once you’re backed up, follow the steps to unleash the latest features and see what all the buzz is about. Whether it’s new security tools or slick customization options, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy.

iOS 18: Lock Down Your iPhone and Level Up Your Experience

iOS 18 is all about security, customization, and making your iPhone more capable than ever. Here’s what you need to know:

Home customization is a huge deal with iOS 18. Seriously, it’s all the rage now, and folks are going absolutely bananas. Let’s dive into what’s turning heads:

Label-Free Icons : Sick of cluttered screens? Enter jiggle mode, hit “Edit” and “Customize,” then watch app labels vanish. Your home screen just got a minimalist makeover.

: Sick of cluttered screens? Enter jiggle mode, hit “Edit” and “Customize,” then watch app labels vanish. Your home screen just got a minimalist makeover. Color Your World : Tap into color control by long-pressing the background. Jazz up those app icons with a palette that suits your vibe or let iOS suggest colors that sync with your wallpaper.

: Tap into color control by long-pressing the background. Jazz up those app icons with a palette that suits your vibe or let iOS suggest colors that sync with your wallpaper. Mood Lighting : Dim those backgrounds without killing the vibe. Just a quick tap, and your screen blends brightness with style, keeping those icons popping.

: Dim those backgrounds without killing the vibe. Just a quick tap, and your screen blends brightness with style, keeping those icons popping. Freestyle App Arrangement : Break free from the grid! With iOS 18, games of app Tetris are a thing of the past. Drag, drop, and arrange apps to fit your flow!

: Break free from the grid! With iOS 18, games of app Tetris are a thing of the past. Drag, drop, and arrange apps to fit your flow! Oversize Icons: Want a bold statement? Go big with larger icons for an ultra-clean look. Labels? Who needs ’em!

Image: KnowTechie

Of course, iOS 18 offers more than just fancy parlor tricks with the home screen. Here are some other noteworthy features:

App Lockdown: You can now lock apps behind Face ID for an extra layer of protection. Your private info just got a whole lot safer.

You can now lock apps behind Face ID for an extra layer of protection. Your private info just got a whole lot safer. Contact Control: Decide what contacts you share with apps, boosting your privacy. Take back control of your info.

Decide what contacts you share with apps, boosting your privacy. Take back control of your info. SIM Swapping: Ready to switch SIMs mid-call? Now you can. I am not sure how many people actually need this, but here you go: no more hanging up to switch plans.

Ready to switch SIMs mid-call? Now you can. I am not sure how many people actually need this, but here you go: no more hanging up to switch plans. Transcribe Voicemails: iOS 18 brings live voicemail transcription to even more languages. Honestly, this isn’t really a breakthrough, but a nice touch nonetheless.

For iOS 18, the following iPhone models are unsupported: iPhone X

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation) How to update iOS 18: Settings > General > Software Update

iPadOS 18: Unleash Your Creativity

Image: KnowTechie

According to Apple’s marketing material, iPadOS 18 means customization and creativity. For most, it’s just another screen we check email from. Here’s what’s new:

Math Magic: Math Notes and Smart Scripts are a game-changer for Pencil users. Your math homework (or work) just got way easier.

Math Notes and Smart Scripts are a game-changer for Pencil users. Your math homework (or work) just got way easier. Calculator on Steroids: The Calculator app is shockingly useful on a big screen. Who knew?

The Calculator app is shockingly useful on a big screen. Who knew? Notes Upgrade: The Notes app got a major upgrade. Your note-taking skills just leveled up.

The Notes app got a major upgrade. Your note-taking skills just leveled up. But… Power users, don’t expect any new pro features. If you were looking for a significant update, This one’s not for you, notes Apple Insider.

For iPadOS 18, the following iPads models are unsupported: 6th generation iPad

10.5-inch iPad Pro

2nd generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro How to update to iPadOS 18: Settings > General > Software Update

macOS 15 (Sequoia): Sleek and Seamless

Image: KnowTechie

macOS Sequoia is all polish. Here’s what you get:

Mirror, Mirror: You guys: iPhone Mirroring is finally here. Your iPhone is now a wireless webcam.

You guys: iPhone Mirroring is finally here. Your iPhone is now a wireless webcam. Passwords App: The new Passwords app makes managing your logins way easier. Goodbye password hell.

The new Passwords app makes managing your logins way easier. Goodbye password hell. Refinement: But don’t expect a revolution. According to PC Mag, this update is all refinement. It’s all about making your Mac more enjoyable to use.

For macOS Sequoia, the following MacBook models are unsupported: 2018 and 2019 MacBook Air models

Generally includes models from 2018 or earlier not specifically specified, such as the Mac Mini or MacBook Pro from earlier years. How to update to macOS 18: Settings > General > Software Update

watchOS 11: Recovery Mode Activated

Image: KnowTechie

watchOS 11 is your recovery coach. Here’s how it’ll help you level up your fitness regiment:

Training Load: See your 28-day training load to optimize your workouts. No more guessing if you’re pushing too hard.

See your 28-day training load to optimize your workouts. No more guessing if you’re pushing too hard. Vitals App: The new Vitals app tracks your heart rate, respiratory rate, and wrist temperature Apple . Your body just got way easier to read.

The new Vitals app tracks your heart rate, respiratory rate, and wrist temperature . Your body just got way easier to read. Live Activities: Stay on top of things at a glance with Live Activities from your favorite apps. No more digging through apps.

For watchOS, the following Apple Watch models are unsupported: Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE How to update to watchOS 11: Watch app > General > Software Update (make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18 first!)

Time to Update

Image: KnowTechie

Just in case you were skimming along and glanced over the instructions we provided above, here’s a quick recap on installing these updates.

Again, these updates might not be flashy, but they’re packed with practical features.

So what are you waiting for? These updates are available now. It’s either wait for Apple to push these on your devices or rip the bandaid off now and get a head start. Here’s how to get them:

iPhone and iPad: Settings > General > Software Update

Settings > General > Software Update Apple Watch: Watch app > General > Software Update (make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18 first!)

Watch app > General > Software Update (make sure your iPhone is running iOS 18 first!) Mac: Apple logo (top left) > Software Update

Apple logo (top left) > Software Update Apple TV: System > Software Updates > Update Software

System > Software Updates > Update Software Vision Pro: Settings > General > Software Update

What do you think about the latest iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11 updates? Are there any features that particularly excite you, or are there aspects you wish Apple had included? We’d love to hear your opinions! Leave a comment below.

