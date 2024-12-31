Vanilla iPhone 17 may get a high refresh rate ProMotion display

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A new leak suggests that Apple’s ProMotion display technology, first introduced on the iPad Pro in 2017 and available on iPhones since the iPhone 13 Pro, will come to all iPhone 17 lineup models.

ProMotion technology adjusts the screen’s refresh rate, boosting it up to 120Hz for smoother visuals and faster response times or lowering it to conserve battery life during static content display.

The leak mentions that the base iPhone 17 will feature a high refresh rate, though details remain sparse.

Entire iPhone 17 lineup will have high refresh rate displays

Leaker Digital Chat Station shared this information on Weibo (via MacRumors), specifying that ProMotion will be featured in the iPhone 17 and the anticipated iPhone 17 Air in 2025.

It would align with Apple’s history of introducing premium features on Pro models and later incorporating them into the standard lineup.

The extended timeline for ProMotion adoption—four years since its iPhone debut—likely reflects both the high cost of LTPO displays and Apple’s strategy of using ProMotion as a selling point for higher-tier models.

The iPhone 17 series is also rumored to include more changes. Apple may replace the current Plus model with a new iPhone 17 Slim variant in 2025, which will reportedly include ProMotion technology.

Additionally, the entire iPhone 17 line is expected to see a camera upgrade, with all models reportedly featuring 24MP front-facing cameras, a significant improvement from the current 12MP.

Another innovation could be the adoption of an Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip across the lineup, replacing third-party solutions.

To maintain product stratification, Apple could differentiate models through other features like smaller Face ID sensors, Dynamic Island cutouts for the Pro Max, and increased RAM — 12GB for Pro models and 8GB for standard and Slim variants.

If these rumors are accurate, the iPhone 17 series could blur the lines between standard and Pro models regarding display technology while introducing other differentiating features.

