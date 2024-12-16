iPhone 17 Air rumored to be cheaper than initially presumed

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

According to a recent report from WSJ or The Wall Street Journal, Apple is considering several major redesigned and changes in formats for the iPhones in the next few years.

The report reiterates the rumored thinness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air without mentioning any specific dimensions. It also states that Apple is working on two new foldable devices to launch in 2026 and later.

iPhone 17 Air will be cheaper than expected

Image: KnowTechie

The Wall Street Journal’s paywalled report corroborates multiple details about the iPhone 17 Air and even calls it a “bid to revive growth” after several years of incremental upgrades.

Starting next year, Apple plans to introduce an iPhone that will be thinner than the approximately 8-milimeter profile of current models, said people familiar with the company’s plans. The model is intended to be cheaper than Pro models, with a simplified camera system to reduce costs.

The WSJ report not only confirms the widely rumored iPhone 17 Air’s super-thin design but also that it will be thinner than the current iPhones.

The report didn’t mention any specific dimensions. However, previous reports have suggested that the device could be anywhere from 5mm to 6.25mm thin, whereas the iPhone 16 lineup starts at 7.8mm.

Currently, the iPhone 6 holds the record for the thinnest iPhone ever at 6.9mm, so if the leaked details are accurate, the iPhone 17 Air could beat that record.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air was initially expected to be one of the most expensive models, costing around or more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, WSJ debunks that assumption by reporting that it will be cheaper than the Pro models.

The iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899, and the iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the next year’s Plus model. So, our fair assumption is that the device will start at the same $900 price point.

Apple is gearing up with two foldable devices

Image: Anthony on X/Twitter

In addition to numerous details about the iPhone 17 Air, the WSJ report discusses two new foldable Apple devices: an iPhone and a larger device intended to serve as a laptop.

Interestingly, the latest Bloomberg report discusses the same. It discusses the larger device, which is expected to have a 19-inch display. Although the larger device was intended to launch first, Apple now prioritizes the foldable iPhone.

The WSJ reports that the foldable iPhone’s display will be at least 7 inches, larger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max screen, which is 6.9 inches.

The devices have been in development for some time, but Apple has been facing issues with the hinge and the display cover, which have delayed their progress.

The report also states that Apple executives have been pushing for a foldable iPhone in 2026, but according to the publication, Apple may need more time to get things right.

