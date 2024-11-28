Apple formally developing a foldable iPhone, says tipster

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone appears to be moving closer to reality, with new information suggesting the project has entered the “formal development process” with display manufacturers.

According to tipster Yeux1122, citing a supply chain source, Apple has transitioned from exploring foldable technology to actively working with manufacturers to develop folding displays.

While the specifics of this development phase remain unclear, it likely signals that Apple has formalized agreements with suppliers to produce components for the device.

Apple’s foldable iPhone could launch in 2026

The timeline for a foldable iPhone, tentatively dubbed the “iPhone Flip” by some, points to a 2026 release. Although development is underway, Apple will unlikely be ready to launch the device by 2025.

This aligns with earlier speculation and reflects the extensive time required to perfect new technologies like folding screens.

Rumors about the device’s design include concepts ranging from a clamshell-style “flip” phone to a book-like foldable resembling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Over the years, Apple has filed numerous patents on foldable technology, but this is the first strong indication that the device has moved beyond the conceptual stage.

The internet is abuzz with reports that the foldable iPhone could include features like a self-healing screen and a wrap-around design.

This development adds weight to the speculation, signaling that Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone space might not be far off.

The news may also impact Samsung’s strategy.

Yeux1122 suggests that Apple’s progress could prompt Samsung to accelerate the development and release of its foldable devices, including the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and possibly a new FE lineup.

This competition could lead to faster innovation and more offerings in the foldable smartphone market.

Overall, the transition to formal development suggests Apple is serious about entering the foldable space, marking a significant step forward in delivering a long-anticipated addition to the iPhone lineup.

