Apple explores foldable iPhone with retractable screen protection

According to a new patent application from Apple, the company is exploring ways to prevent damage to its foldable iPhone screen if the phone senses it’s falling out of its owner’s hands, reports Business Insider.

Apparently, a fall detector or “accelerometer” would trigger a release mechanism that would automatically retract the foldable display. Sick, right?

We’ve heard rumors about a foldable iPhone for years, but what’s different now? Well, this patent application suggests that Apple is still mulling over the idea and trying to find ways to make it work.

A potential design feature for a foldable iPhone involves a protrusion at the top of the device. This unique design element would enable users to access certain features, like the camera, without fully unfolding the phone.

But here’s the thing – we don’t know when (or if) we’ll actually see a foldable iPhone hit the market. And let’s be real; folding phones are still a tiny fraction of the global smartphone market.

But if Apple does decide to go for it, we could be looking at a price tag of around $2,500, according to one analyst. Another analyst pins its price point at around $1,500 or more.

So, what do you think about the potential for a foldable iPhone with self-retracting screen technology? Is this the future of smartphones, or is it just another hype train waiting to crash?

