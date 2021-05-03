Apple’s foldable iPhone could release in 2023 according to famed insider

Apple whisperer, Ming-Chi Kuo is back, and his latest reports all concern Apple’s foldable smartphone. No longer rumor and conjecture, the iFold (no that’s not the real name, don’t be silly) is slated for a 2023 release.

Kuo is a big fan of foldable devices in general, saying “foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future,” while going all-in on Apple being the “biggest winner” in this space.

How much winning? Well, Kuo predicts anywhere between 15 to 20 million units sold of Apple’s foldable iPhone. With the Galaxy Fold selling only 500k in its first year, can Apple be the first foldable for mass adoption?

The upcoming Apple foldable smartphone will have an 8-inch, QHD+ display, made with flexible OLED. The screen will use silver nanowire in the touch portion, which is supposed to bring advantages over the currently used tech.

Exactly what those advantages are we’re not sure, but we could guess at more consistent touch performance after multiple folds or as the device starts to age. The silver nanowire is already being used in the HomePod’s touch interface, if Kuo’s research is accurate, so Apple will have all the data it needs for its later use.

The only big cautionary part of his research note this time is that Apple hasn’t officially started development of the foldable iPhone. That could mean that it never makes it to market, or it’s delayed, or that Apple decides that the individual parts are of more use in other devices.

