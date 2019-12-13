Somehow Samsung was able to convince 1 million people to buy the Galaxy Fold

Yesterday while speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin, the President of Samsung Electronics, Young Sohn, mentioned that the company has sold 1 million Galaxy Fold smartphones so far. That’s a pretty respectable number, considering the backlash over the aborted launch and the $2,000 sticker price.

That means more foldables are on the horizon. It also means that the company feels justified in releasing beta hardware to the public, even at high price tags.

Samsung has sold over 1 million Galaxy Folds so far

The device was announced at MWC 2019, with a provisional release of April. We all know what happened after that, with reviewers finding that their snazzy handsets were prone to breaking, resulting in Samsung postponing the launch. It finally released in late September, although not before several mobile carriers decided to not offer the handset.

500,000 Galaxy Fold handsets were sold by October of this year

Samsung is reportedly planning to sell 6 million foldables in 2020

So, failed launch or successful beta test? You decide for yourself but Samsung considers it a success, so it is going full steam ahead into a foldable future. If they can fix the fragility of the screens in the next iteration, foldables will be here to stay (at least for those of us that can afford them).

What do you think? Surprised by how many Galaxy Folds were sold by Samsung? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: