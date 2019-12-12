Spotify is giving its premium subscribers another chance to score a free Google Home Mini

A couple of months ago, Spotify had a pretty sweet offer that gave its premium subscribers a free Google Home Mini. And this week they’re bringing that offer back. So if you missed out last time, now is the time to score your free Google Home Mini for the big fat price of nothing.

Seriously, there are no strings attached, so if you haven’t joined the world of smart speakers, now is the time.

How to claim your free Google Home Mini if you are a Spotify Premium user

If you want to secure your free Home Mini from Google, you’re going to want to do this asap, as quantities are limited.

Head to this link and link your Google account to your Spotify account. Once you pass the captcha to prove you’re not a bot, you’ll be directed to Google’s online store where you can choose your pick of color for your Google Home Mini. Click on complete and you’re done! Once you complete your order, you’ll get an email confirming your order.

A few notes about the deal – if you received a free Home Mini from last year’s promotion, you’re out of luck this time. Also, users that are using a free trial of Spotify Premium do not qualify.

And if for some reason you canceled your Spotify Premium subscription and want to jump back on the wagon – Spotify has an offer for you. Resubscribe and the company will give you three months for $10 along with a free Google Home Mini. That’s not bad at all.

Plan on snagging a free Google Home Mini? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

