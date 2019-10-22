Spotify is giving its premium users a free Google Home Mini – here’s how to claim yours

Google continues to offer people free Home Minis as it attempts to clear its stock and make way for the new Nest Mini. If you have a Spotify Premium or Spotify Family account, you can now claim one of your own.

The news was announced today, and we’ll quickly walk you through the steps to claim your own smart speaker from Google.

How to claim your free Google Home Mini if you are a Spotify Premium user

If you want to secure your free Home Mini from Google, you’re going to want to do this asap, as quantities are limited.

Head to this link if you are a Premium subscriber or this link if you have a Family plan Sign in to your Spotify account and select your account type, this will reserve your Home Mini You’ll receive an email (I received mine instantly) outlining the remaining steps (includes attaching your Google account to Spotify) This link will take you to the Google Store for the Home Mini Please note that it will show a price of $49.99 until the very end Pick your color choice (Coral is best, fite me), shipping info, and you’re done!

A few notes about the deal – if you received a free Home Mini from last year’s promotion, you’re out of luck this time. Also, users that are using a free trial of Spotify Premium do not qualify. Also, for me, shipping was free, which was pretty awesome to see.

