A new report says Apple is launching its new AirPods Pro by late October

Apple’s AirPods rumor mill is in full effect. Seriously, rumors and leaks about the new upcoming earbuds are dropping left and right. There’s this, then this, and don’t forget this and this.

Well, the hits keep coming, with the latest rumor making the rounds coming from China Economic Daily. They’re reporting that “AirPods Pro” could be arriving late October. That’s not too far off from now.

According to the report, the new AirPods Pro will cost as much as $260, feature noise-cancellation and new metal design. Previous rumors say that the new earbuds will include water-resistance as well.

From all the rumors and previous reports, here’s what we sort of know about Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro:

As with any rumor, take it with a grain of salt. Seeing Apple release new hardware at a random time of the month is unheard of, but maybe that’s the point. We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update the post if we hear anything back.

Until then, fingers crossed. We could possibly see the release of Apple’s new AirPods this month. I mean, they’re definitely coming at some point – let’s just hope this rumor turns out to be true.

