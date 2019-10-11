How to cancel Apple Arcade now that your free trial is expiring

Apple Arcade has been out for about a month now, so if you were an early adopter, heads up, your free trial is about to expire.

There’s a lot to like with Apple Arcade, but maybe it’s not for you, and that’s fine. If that’s the case, continue reading to learn how to cancel your free trial.

How to cancel Apple Arcade from your iOS device

If you aren’t ready to spend $5 on the subscription-based service, canceling your free trial (or paid subscription) is very straightforward:

Open the App Store on your iOS device Head to the Apple Arcade tab Press on your Profile (top-right when on iPhone) Find Subscriptions near the top and click on Apple Arcade Choose “Cancel Free Trial”

That’s it! You’ve successfully ended your Apple Arcade subscription. Just know, as soon as you choose to cancel your free trial, access to the games is immediately revoked.

What do you think? Are you enjoying the service or will you cancel Apple Arcade when your free trial is up? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

