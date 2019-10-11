#GameTechie
How to cancel Apple Arcade now that your free trial is expiring
It will literally take you 30 seconds.
Apple Arcade has been out for about a month now, so if you were an early adopter, heads up, your free trial is about to expire.
There’s a lot to like with Apple Arcade, but maybe it’s not for you, and that’s fine. If that’s the case, continue reading to learn how to cancel your free trial.
How to cancel Apple Arcade from your iOS device
If you aren’t ready to spend $5 on the subscription-based service, canceling your free trial (or paid subscription) is very straightforward:
- Open the App Store on your iOS device
- Head to the Apple Arcade tab
- Press on your Profile (top-right when on iPhone)
- Find Subscriptions near the top and click on Apple Arcade
- Choose “Cancel Free Trial”
That’s it! You’ve successfully ended your Apple Arcade subscription. Just know, as soon as you choose to cancel your free trial, access to the games is immediately revoked.
What do you think? Are you enjoying the service or will you cancel Apple Arcade when your free trial is up? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Apple Arcade adds 5 new games to the service – check them out here
- Call of Duty: Mobile visits Nuketown with 100 million downloads in first week of release
- Google adds detailed voice guidance to Google Maps for visually-impaired users
- You can now buy an Xbox One controller on… Apple’s online store?