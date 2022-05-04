If you have an iPhone, you probably have it stuffed with plenty of different apps. Weather apps, stock apps, and games are great additions to your phone, but it’s important to update iPhone apps. That way, you get the latest features and security patches.

Apple gives you multiple different options for updating your apps. One of the best options is setting up automatic updates, so you don’t even have to think about it.

If you prefer to have more control, you can also do the process manually. But typically, setting up apps to update automatically is preferred. Regardless, we’ll show you how to update iPhone apps automatically and manually below.

Manually updating the apps on an iPhone is a straightforward task that you can do via the App Store. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to the App Store

Open your profile from the icon in the top-right corner

Make a swipe-down gesture – this will start a scan for the newest updates

From there, you can update apps one by one by hitting the update button next to them. You can also update every app by tapping the Update All button

Now all you need to do is wait until your iPhone finishes updating your apps. Below, we’ll show you how to set your apps to automatically update, so you don’t have to remember anything.

Apple also allows you to automatically update iPhone apps with Automatic Updates. Here’s how to access and enable it on iOS:

Unlock your screen and tap on the Settings app

Scroll until you find App Store in the list

Tap on App Store and enable Automatic Updates

Now, your iPhone will automatically check for updates periodically.

Apple staggers updates so that its servers don’t get congested by every iPhone in the world downloading the latest updates. That means you might still see apps waiting for an update even with the automatic setting toggled on.

Each iPhone comes with a selection of stock apps that are baked into iOS, like Safari and Mail. Because of that, you can only update them by updating iOS. Here’s how:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Tap on General>Software Update Tap on Download and Install

It is also possible to have your iPhone download and install system updates on its own. Simply tap on Automatic Updates on the Software Update screen and toggle on Download iOS Updates and Install iOS Updates.

Keep your iOS apps updated for the best iPhone experience

At the end of the day, you’ll want to keep your apps updated. Not only do you get the latest features and improvements, but you also protect yourself from potential bugs and security issues.

Turning on automatic updates is a great way to ensure everything is fresh and modern, but if you are concerned about iPhone storage space or losing a feature, then manually updating your apps may be the way to go.

