Safari is now used by over a billion people

Apple’s Safari browser has hit an admirable milestone. According to Atlas VPN, over a billion people now use Apple’s internet browser.

That’s about a third of the number of daily Google Chrome users worldwide. Chrome has 3,378,967,819 users daily, between all sources. With Android having two billion daily users, and Chrome being the default browser, that does make sense.

Safari does have a strong presence in second place though, with 19.16% of all internet users. Microsoft Edge is in third place, with 212,695,000 users daily.

Image: Atlas VPN

The thing is, should anyone be surprised? Safari is the default browser on all Apple devices. The company makes it hard to switch to any other browser, so it’s more surprising that some Apple users don’t use Safari.

The iPhone has over a billion users on its own, and there are at least 100 million Mac users to add to that total. It’s only recently that Apple let us change the default browser on iOS. I’ve stuck with Safari because it’s the easiest to use on my iPhone, even if I use Chrome everywhere else.

Apple’s WWDC developer conference for 2022 is nearly here, and we expect Apple to talk about Safari. That will probably be a focus on privacy concerns.

Last year, Apple redesigned Safari, which wasn’t received well. Apple then reverted to a prior version of Safari, giving users the choice of the two versions.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: