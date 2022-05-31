This Chrome extension helps you read better and faster

The new Jiffy Reader extension for Google Chrome uses bionic reading to help users read content faster. Bionic reading uses a combination of bolded letters to draw your eyes to specific parts of words, ideally allowing you to absorb the words you see much faster.

Jiffy Reader is available as a Chrome extension for download here. Using bionic reading, the extension highlights certain parts of a word that supposedly help users read the words more quickly and effectively.

So how exactly does it work? Essentially, bionic reading bolds the first few letters of a word to highlight the entire word. Depending on how long a word is, the number of bolded letters can increase or decrease. Check out the example below.

Image: KnowTechie

As you can see from the example above, bionic reading tends to bold the first half, or a little more than half, of every word on the page. Our brains can recognize written words quickly based on a few letters. So bionic reading should, in theory, help you read those words even faster.

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of bionic reading. In fact, I tried out the Jiffy Reader extension myself this morning and found that using it actually made it more difficult for me to read articles effectively. Maybe I just need more time with it, or perhaps I’m just too used to the old way of reading.

Nevertheless, bionic reading is an emerging technology that many users and developers have begun gravitating toward. And Jiffy Reader is one of the first Chrome extensions developed to enable bionic reading for any website you visit.

