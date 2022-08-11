New Google website helps your children improve their reading

If you have kids learning to read, it may interest you to know that Google has launched a new website for kids like yours.

Although Google Read Along is in beta, you can still get Diya, a virtual assistant, to read along with your kid. The site is an offshoot of Google’s popular Read Along Android app which has been used by millions of kids.

Presently, the site supports nine different language combinations, three browsers, and features content from some popular children’s content creators.

Google’s new Read Along website

Image: Google

Once you land on the site, Diya will with the aid of prompts, walk you through the initial setup. In seconds, your kid will be ready to start practicing.

Using your device’s microphone, the virtual assistant will listen to your children as they read. If they mispronounce a word, it’ll be highlighted in red.

Diya can help them out if they get stuck or show them how a word is pronounced. All they have to do is click on the word in question to get assistance.

Other things to know about the new Read Along site

Reading is a critical skill to develop at a young age, so we're making the Read Along app available globally as a website. Now young readers can develop their reading skills on the web with the help of Diya, a reading assistant. Explore it today → https://t.co/iBAFR13Fmf 📚 pic.twitter.com/i80B8WyzQc — Google (@Google) August 9, 2022

There are hundreds of illustrated children’s stories to choose from including content from creators like ChuChu TV, USP studios, Maple Press, and Story-a-thon.

Alphabets and phonics books from Kutuki are also featured. As children’s reading ability improves, the site will recommend appropriate content for the next reading level. Plus they’ll earn stars and badges as they progress.

The site currently supports Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browsers. Support for Safari and others will be available soon.

Content on the site ranges from reading levels 1 to 4. Languages supported are English, and English combined with Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Google’s Read Along can be a great tool for parents and teachers

Image: Google

Alphabet’s Google is helping children master their alphabet and improve their reading skills. Since its launch in 2019, the Read Along app has been used by over 30 million kids.

Both parents and teachers can use the new site as a teaching aid to help kids improve their reading skills. It’s so easy to set up and use; it’s a no-brainer.

It’ll also help to improve accessibility for people with learning difficulties. This is a welcome development away from Google’s recent campaign against Apple over RCS adoption.

