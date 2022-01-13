Is Mozilla Firefox not loading pages for you? Here’s the fix

Large numbers of users of Mozilla’s Firefox browser had trouble loading web pages this morning. The bug completely stopped any sites from loading, with users stuck in an infinite loading loop on tabs.

The issue appears to be related to HTTP3, the newest version of HTTP that is more for future use as most websites don’t require it yet.

At this time, Mozilla is saying the problem has been resolved. You should be able to restart your browser, and things will load again. If not, we’ve got a workaround for you to try.

Here’s how to get your Mozilla Firefox loading pages again

If Firefox isn’t loading pages correctly, you have options. We’ll walk you through the process below: Open Firefox Type about:config into the address bar and hit Enter Click on Accept the Risk and Continue Enter network.http.http3.enabled into the search bar Click the icon at the right to change the setting to false. It looks a little bit like two curved arrows. Restart Firefox

That said, it appears that Mozilla Firefox has fixed the issue on their end. The tweet announcing things is short on information, but we found some comments in the Bugzilla tracker that Mozilla uses to track its software issues.

The working theory is that one of the “cloud provider[s] or load balancer[s]… …trigger[ed] an existing HTTP3 bug.” That could have been Cloudflare, or maybe Google Cloud.

We’ll keep you updated when Mozilla says anything further, like when HTTP3 will be working again.

