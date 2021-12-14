Update Google Chrome right now – there are five new security issues

If you’re reading this article on the Google Chrome browser, go and update it. Updating to the latest version of Chrome fixes five serious security holes currently affecting the browser.

Google rates four of those security issues as ‘high,’ with one rated as ‘critical.’ Usually, you’d think the critical rating would be more of an issue, and you’d be right. Google knows that one of the high-rated vulnerabilities is being actively exploited. In it, hackers could attack Chrome’s JavaScript engine to run their own code on your PC. Yikes.

Go update your Chrome browser, we’ll show you how below. Seriously, just go do it. We know, most of the time Google Chrome keeps itself up-to-date automatically, but this is one of those times you should do it manually.

While Chrome is usually good about updating automatically, sometimes you need to manually get it going. This is especially important for security updates like this one. Click on the three-dot menu icon at the top-right Click on Help > About Google Chrome Google Chrome should start to automatically update Once Google Chrome has finished updating, click the Restart button to complete the update so you are protected

Google hasn’t revealed what the technical details of the vulnerabilities are, but they must be bad if an urgent fix was pushed out.

We’ll likely hear more once more users have updated. Google likes to keep details close to its chest until a sizable number of users have already updated.

Anyway, if you still haven’t updated, what are you waiting for? Go update your damn Chrome browser.

