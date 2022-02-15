Update Google Chrome now: There’s another serious security exploit

Google’s Chrome web browser just received some emergency security updates, so go update your browser.

All 3.2 billion Chrome users are affected, with Google saying at least one of the eleven security fixes being issued is to patch an active exploit.

Google Chrome version 98.0.4758.102 patches out a total of eleven security vulnerabilities. One of these is a zero-day vulnerability that Google says attackers are using right now.

That security hole could let attackers run code remotely on any computer of their choosing, so make sure to update Chrome ASAP. We’ll show you how.

While Chrome is usually good about updating automatically, sometimes you need to manually get it going. This is especially important for security updates like this one. Click on the three-dot menu icon at the top-right Click on Help > About Google Chrome Google Chrome should start to automatically update Once Google Chrome has finished updating, click the Relaunch button to complete the update so you are protected

Now you’ve protected your Google Chrome web browser from that zero-day bug and ten other security issues. We don’t have any more details at this time, mainly because Google keeps details short until the majority of its userbase has updated its Chrome browser.

Did you make it to the end of this article, reading on Chrome, without going to update? If so, go update. Now.

