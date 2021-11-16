If you just got a new M1 Mac, make sure you’re using the right version of Google Chrome

I finally just got my hands on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip. So far, so good. But one thing I noticed when running Google Chrome was that it wasn’t as fast as I thought it should be. I was pretty much getting the same experience I had on my older 2015 MacBook. Something felt off.

If you want to use Chrome on new Macs with Apple M1 chips, head to https://t.co/uIyDy5PSMS and download the Apple Silicon version we released in M87 today! pic.twitter.com/11uDaIYUR4 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) November 17, 2020

It turns out, I was running the wrong version of Chrome. Apparently, Google has its own version specifically designed for Macs with the M1 chip.

I literally never knew this existed, even though it’s been covered pretty extensively.

Since I had Chrome installed on my Intel-based Mac, the previous version of Chrome was ported over to this new MacBook.

This is the wrong version and I needed to get the faster and better version installed on my machine.

Turns out, it’s super easy and the results you see after installing are immediately noticeable. Here’s how to do it yourself.

How to install Google Chrome on new Macs with the M1 chip

If you have a new MacBook with the M1 chip, do yourself a favor and follow these steps below: Click on this link from your desktop Tap on the Download Chrome button on the top right-hand corner A pop-up box will be displayed asking you to choose which version of Chrome want to be installed on your MacBook Click on Mac with Apple Chip

That’s it. Once installed, you should be running the latest version of Chrome optimized for your M1 Mac. After installing it on my machine, I could tell right away that things were moving a whole lot quicker.

One thing I’m noticed, however, is that basic things like Twitter videos were not loading on my timeline or other things like certain notifications weren’t showing up. I’m not the only one with this issue, but as it turns out, I simply needed to clear out my browser cache. So far, this seems to have fixed those issues.

So yea, there you go. Don’t make the same mistake I made. If you got your hands on a new Mac with the latest M1 chip, do yourself a favor and update to the correct version of Chrome.

