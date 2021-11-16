Amazon finally decided to make a Prime Video app for Mac

Beating Netflix to the punch, Amazon now has a native Mac app for Prime Video. The app is being rolled out now and will let users watch all their favorite Prime Video content from the comfort of a Mac.

So what kind of features does this new Mac app from Amazon have to offer? There’s nothing really new here, and it borrows a lot of the stuff you can do on the mobile app. Features include downloading content for offline viewing, multiple user profiles, picture-in-picture viewing, and other things like renting or purchasing content.

All of the features found in the Prime Video app for mobile devices are all essentially ported over to the macOS app. One thing that’s worth noting is that users will have access to live sports like Thursday Night Football and soccer matches from the English Premier League.

Image: KnowTechie

While a Prime Video app for Mac isn’t the biggest of news, the ability to utilize picture-in-picture viewing while I’m working could definitely come in handy.

The app is now available for download via Apple’s App Store, but in order to download it, your Mac system will need to be running on macOS Big Sur 11.4 or above.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.