Apple’s macOS Monterey update is killing some people’s iMacs and MacBooks

Apple’s highly anticipated macOS Monterey was finally released last week, and users have already been quick to rush and get the new operating system downloaded.

Unfortunately, it looks like the OS isn’t completely stable as of yet, and some users’ iMacs and more have been rendered useless after trying the update. Bricking issues range from iMacs and MacBook Pros to even the Mac mini. At present, it’s unclear exactly what is causing the issues.

Several users have posted on the official Apple forums about their troubles after trying to download Monterey on their Mac. Now, even more users have taken to Twitter to express their complaints.

@AppleSupport @Apple this is not the way a simple OS update should go on a Mac. On my 50th restart with some sort of incremental install of #Monterey and a dead iMac. Can’t even restore from TM because I can’t even get to the migration app. Crazy — Ken Lyons (@kenlyons) October 31, 2021

It’s always important to take caution whenever a major update is released for a program, and that’s especially true for operating system updates. A failed operating system update can render your Mac useless, so definitely use caution when updating to Monterey.

Right now, it looks like this issue is mostly affecting older Macbooks, but there have been a couple of reports of newer devices experiencing issues with the Monterey update. However old or new your device is, it’s a good idea to make sure you back up your Mac’s data through Time Machine before trying the new install.

Just downloaded the #Monterey update to my 2019 @Apple #MacBookPro and it’s now completely dead. Never experienced this before and hoping @AppleSupport can fix tomorrow. Be careful with the new update folks! — John Dinsmore (@johndinsmore) October 26, 2021

MacOS Monterrey completely bricked my new work Macbook. The second you commit to updating, it freezes the machine and forces a hard reset. This has happened 3 times now. @AppleSupport — Brodie SZN (@wari0world) October 29, 2021

I too have problems with instal on my 2017 iMac. 7 days on it looks like it is still installing. Nothing worked at first. Now Safari & gmail works. Half of menu bar didn’t appear. Days later it appeared but with spinning wheel. Still not right but more responsive now. Way to go. — Gordon Shewan (@jimifleemin) November 1, 2021

@AppleSupport Useless waste of time. Your software #Monterey killed my machine, you booked me at an official Apple Repair Shop (when I know now, from you), an AppleStore would have been free and I end up paying $99. Is that your sense of fairness? @Apple way to treat a customer? https://t.co/tl3xjws95g — Freddy Mini (@freddymini) October 30, 2021

Obviously, some people are very upset about this, and rightly so. For a lot of people, computers are necessary, everyday devices that we need to take care of business.

When an operating system launches with problems like Monterey has, it can be a very frustrating, and even costly, experience. Hopefully, Apple will address these issues as quickly as possible.

