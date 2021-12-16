macOS 12.1 might not be showing up on your Mac – here’s how to force the update

If you’ve got a Mac, you might have been eagerly awaiting the macOS 12.1 update. The biggest part of the update? SharePlay, which lets you share your screen or watch the same content with other people on a FaceTime call. Perfect timing, with omicron about to put us back into social distancing.

That’s not all that’s coming; with Apple’s Hide My Email feature for creating burner emails, new family safety controls for Messages, and the new Apple Music Voice Plan also included in the update.

Sounds great, right? Well, for some users of M1-powered Macs, the update isn’t even showing up. Here’s how to force it to appear.

At this time, we’re not really sure why the update isn’t showing up. It seems only M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max users, are affected, and even the full macOS Monterey installer doesn’t work to get macOS 12.1 installed.

This workaround (found by a 9to5Mac commenter) seems to do the trick:

Open System Preferences > Software Update. If it says the update is ready to download, do so and install normally. If it is not showing, leave the window open. Open Applications > Utilities > Activity Monitor Click on View > All Processes Look for com.apple.MobileSoftwareUpdate.UpdateBrainService. Select it, and click Force Click.

(Try com.apple.NRD.UpdateBrainService if that didn’t work) Check the System Preferences > Software Update window that we kept open to see if the 12.1 Update shows up now. Click Update Now If the update doesn’t start downloading, force quit the com.apple.MobileSoftwareUpdate.UpdateBrainService or com.apple.NRD.UpdateBrainService again.

Doing all of that should get your Mac downloading the macOS 12.1 update. Once downloaded, you shouldn’t have to do anything out-of-the-ordinary to get it installed.

We’re still scratching our heads as to why this is necessary. Hopefully, Apple fixes the issue so you don’t have to resort to workarounds to get your update.

