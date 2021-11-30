Oh great, the new MacBook Pro already has a charging issue

Apple’s latest and greatest MacBook Pros haven’t been out that long, and it seems there’s already a major issue affecting multiple users. If the device is fully powered down, it won’t charge properly using the MagSafe charging port.

Yes, that’s right. While the MacBook Pro will charge via MagSafe while being used or when in sleep mode, it won’t charge from that port if the user fully shuts down the laptop. That’s a major yikes from Apple’s flagship product.

The thread has multiple affected users like this, with Apple’s Genius Bar technicians in some cases offering a replacement device, presumably so they have the faulty devices to test for a fix.

“I recently purchased the new M1 Max MacBook and have been very impressed by it so far. Great Product. Recently I noticed that when the MacBook is shut down completely there is an issue with charging. As you can see in the video the LED on the charging cable repeatedly turns on and off and with each time it does you can hear the charing sound effect.” – Reddit user _Trillionaire_

It also appears that some users who haven’t been noticing the issue have also been reached out to by Apple, so it could end up being a manufacturing fault for a subset of serial numbers.

If you’re in the unlucky crop of affected devices, there are a few things you can try so you can keep your battery charged:

Use Sleep Mode to charge your MacBook Pro

to charge your MacBook Pro Charge it while the lid is still open

Plug in the MagSafe cable before turning off the MacBook Pro

Use the USB-C port to charge (yes, we know this is slower)

That should keep you ticking over until Apple has identified the root cause and issued a software update to rectify it.

It’s not the first time that we’ve seen Apple’s MacBook Pro range affected by charging or battery issues. Earlier this year, there was a recall for a small number of 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros when they wouldn’t charge past 1-percent of charge.

A couple of years before that, the FAA banned a number of MacBook Pros from going on board aircraft, as they had faulty batteries that could potentially catch on fire.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: