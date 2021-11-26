Apple’s AR headset could launch by 2022 and be a stand-alone product

If you are sick of hearing rumors and reports about Apple’s long-awaited AR headset, you aren’t alone, but that doesn’t stop the news from coming. Now, well-known Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo is out with a new report, pointing to a 2022 release date.

Thanks to MacRumors, the new report sheds some more light on what could be coming with Apple’s dive into augmented reality. To start, Kuo backs up their previous report and states that the headset is still expected to arrive in 2022. Q4 to be precise.

The more interesting piece of this new report, however, is what Kuo expects from the tech buried inside the headset. According to Kuo:

“[The headset] will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing.”

That’s pretty interesting, but Kuo also says it will be a standalone headset and not require an iPhone to use. This goes against other recent reports that stated Apple’s headset would most likely require an iPhone or Mac to use.

The reason for that? Kuo believes that it would extremely limit the headset’s versatility if it was focused on other Apple products and that a “comprehensive range of applications” would be supported by the headset.

At this point, it seems like much is still up in the air regarding Apple’s AR headset, but I imagine we’re not too far off from an official teaser from Apple, as it seems a new confirmation or rumor pops up nearly every week.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: