Apple is delaying its digital driver’s licenses until 2022

Apple has quietly updated its iOS 15 pages to say that its Digital ID card system won’t be available until 2022. The eagle-eyes over at MacRumors noticed the change first; while reminding us that Apple had originally said the feature would be coming in “late 2021.”

We’ve known about the digital ID system for some time, as Apple announced it at this year’s WWDC alongside the rest of iOS 15’s new features.

Apple was reportedly working with the Transport Security Administration (TSA) to enable the use of digital IDs, presumably for domestic flights. Those IDs would be protected inside the iPhone by Face ID, which would also act as verification that the person using the digital ID is the person depicted.

Apple announced in September that eight states had signed up for the program, with the ability to store their digital ID coming “at a later date,” which would be announced by each respective state. Well, it seems that the program isn’t going to arrive in 2021, with Apple updating its iOS 15 pages to reflect an “early 2022” release.

We can completely understand why this roll-out is coming after the holidays, not during them. I mean, have you ever tried to get anything done at a state government office between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day? Yeah, it just ain’t happening, especially for how involved the introduction of digital IDs must be.

That roll-out might also be delayed after reports of the restrictive nature of the program came to light. It seems that the taxpayer is shouldering the burden of those snazzy new digital IDs, with Apple’s other requirements essentially giving them the power in the relationship.

It’s also not the only new iOS 15 feature that still hasn’t been added into the operating system, with Universal Control, which allows controlling Macs, iPads, and iPhones with the same keyboard and mouse still missing.

