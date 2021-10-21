Samsung’s customization options for the Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are kind of lame

When news broke this week that Samsung would let Galaxy Z Flip 3 buyers customize the design of their flip phones, one of my first instincts was to see if I could get something tailored to KnowTechie’s branding.

After a quick minute on their customization page, it turns out the options are extremely limited.

Samsung boasts that you can create your own design with up to 49 different color combinations, and while that may be true, you really can’t pick the exact colors you want. To give you an idea of what I’m talking about, let’s take a quick look at the customization page below:

Image: Samsung

As you can see, you can only pick five different colors for the front and back. Front colors include blue, pink, yellow, white, and black. The same goes for the colors on the back. Notice how you can’t choose any other colors? So you can imagine my disappointment when I didn’t see an option for the color purple.

Maybe Samsung plans on adding more colors, but at this point, it’s not really clear. The good thing is if they decide to give us more color options, Samsung says you’ll be able to switch those panels out in the future. But it doesn’t come cheap – the panels’ prices vary, but they will start at $79.

So my hopes of creating a KnowTechie-branded Galaxy Z Flip 3 are out the window. Sure, it’s not the end of the world, and I probably wouldn’t have bought it anyway, but again, having the option would have been nice.

In any event, the customizable Bespoke Edition will cost $1,099 and is only available in the 256 GB version. So you’ll have to pay an extra $50 if you want to customize it with these basic options.

