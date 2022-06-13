Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked and it looks just like the Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is nearly ready for release. Some physical images of the device leaked on Twitter over the weekend, and it appears almost identical to the existing Z Flip 3.

Taken from all angles, we can clearly see the vertical, dual-camera layout carries over. The images also show a similar-looking hinge and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. When opened, that hinge appears to have less of a gap than the existing device.

We also see matte glass, in two-tone black, so expect that to be at least one of the color options. That was also an option on the Z Flip 3.

Image: TechTalkTV

Adding to the authenticity of these leaked images is that the tweet is now no longer visible. We all now see a message about “This Tweet from @Mr_TechTalkTV has been withheld in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

Ah, Samsung, the only way to ensure we’ll talk about the leaked images more is to make it so we can’t see them.

The leaked images also match up with last month’s leak by OnLeaks and 91mobiles. That was in the form of CAD renders, which look almost the same as last year’s device. OnLeaks mentions that some dimensions have slightly changed

As to the rest of the device, we’ve seen some leaks. The crease is supposedly less visible, which is backed up by the new leaked images. Certifications show that the battery will be 3,595mAh total, in a dual-battery configuration.

Ice Universe says the foldable will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus. And SamMobile says the top storage option will be 1TB this time around.

We expect the base model of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to be around the same price as the Z Flip 3 ($999), when announced later this summer.

