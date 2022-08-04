Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could get better glass and faster charging

We’re less than a week away from Samsung Unpacked and more foldable devices. Now, a new leak about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 says it’ll come with faster charging, better protection on the outside, and a faster processor.

That comes from tipster Ahmed Qwaider, who has been prolific in leaking Samsung devices.

He says that the front and back are now protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, the same glass used on the back of the Galaxy S22. That would make it more resistant to both scratches and cracks.

He also says that Samsung has somehow increased the charging speed, while staying at 25W. A 50 percent charge can be reached in thirty minutes. The current Galaxy Z Fold 3 can get to 33 percent battery in the same time.

⭕️Exclusive info

Galaxy Z Fold4 performance improved with @Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor

CPU 15%

GPU 59%

NPU 68%

Battery can be charged in half an hour to 50% at a charging speed of 25w with 4400mAh

Screen refresh rate 120Hz with 1000nits

layer of protection Victus+ on Front&back pic.twitter.com/MItVuvA9Bp — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) August 3, 2022

Qwaider also has news about the under-screen selfie camera. He says that “the number of pixels in internal camera has been increased.” That should mean better quality shots.

The other rumor we’ve seen concerns all of Samsung’s foldables. The company is reportedly dropping the “Z” from the naming.

Earlier this year, it started removing the “Z” from online listings, as pro-Russian forces were using that letter in their campaign against Ukraine. The tipster also says that the letter is going away from the packaging.

If so, Samsung will substantially simplify its product names, back to the original branding from the Fold’s release in 2019.

