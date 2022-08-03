Galaxy Watch 5’s USB-C charger could feature superfast charging

We’re expecting Samsung to release the new Galaxy Watch 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. A new leak suggests we should expect it to feature faster charging and an updated USB-C charger.

Thanks to Twitter user SnoopyTech, we have details about the Galaxy Watch 5’s new charging method. For example, the new charger will allegedly utilize the USB-C protocol.

In comparison, the previous models used USB-A. Will it be possible to plug the charger into a smartphone and reverse charge?

45% in 30 minutes — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) August 1, 2022

That’s a neat idea, but the charging speed is the most impressive takeaway.

The Galaxy Watch 5 charger is 10W, twice the power of the Watch 4. SnoopyTech says it will take only thirty minutes to get a 45 percent battery charge. That’s insanely fast for a smartwatch.

They didn’t say anything about the time to a full charge, but the 5W Watch 4 charger claims to take 110 minutes to charge fully.

So following those numbers, it should take less than an hour to fully charge the Galaxy Watch 5, assuming a similar battery size.

SnoopyTech also shared pricing for the Galaxy Watch 5 via Canadian currency. Here’s how much the Galaxy Watch 5 allegedly costs:

40mm: $349 CAD (271 USD)

44mm: $389 CAD (300 USD)

45mm Pro: $559 CAD (435 USD)

Earlier leaks included renders of the device and the existence of a ‘Pro’ model. The smartwatch will reportedly feature a titanium casing and will be available in cellular connectivity options.

The renders also show that Samsung has abandoned its rotating bezel previously found on earlier models.

We won’t have long to wait to discover these claims’ veracity. Samsung’s next Unpacked event is on August 10. Until then, here’s how to get a free $200 credit by reserving any of the new Samsung Galaxy devices.

