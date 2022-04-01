Samsung will finally let you repair your own Galaxy smartphone

Samsung is starting its own self-service repair service for Galaxy device owners. Samsung has also partnered with iFixit for the program, which offers official parts, tools, and comprehensive guides.

Owners of Galaxy S20 and S21 devices, or the Galaxy Tab S7+ are first. Once the program starts this summer, they will be able to repair some of the most common issues.

These include replacing the display, the back glass, and the charging port. Once done, owners will be able to send back the faulty components to Samsung, who will recycle them.

“We are excited to be consulting with Samsung to help them develop a solution for DIY parts and repair information. Every time you fix a device, you’re helping the planet,” says Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit

It’s a nice look for Samsung, who was often dragged by iFixit for how irreparable its devices are. If you don’t feel like repairing your device, Samsung wants you to remember it has multiple options.

Those include same-day repairs at many retail outlets. Samsung even has vans that can do in-home visits, if you’re close enough to one of its depots.

Samsung isn’t the only large phone manufacturer with such a program. Apple announced its version last year, which now encompasses the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the M1-powered MacBooks.

With two of the industry’s largest players now allowing self-repair, the rest of the pack is sure to follow.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: