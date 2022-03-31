Samsung unveils its first-ever OLED TV for 2022

Samsung held an Unbox & Discover virtual event yesterday, where it showed off some new home entertainment tech. While the company’s new Neo 8K QLED TV is cool, the big story of the day was that Samsung’s first OLED TV is coming soon.

The Samsung S95B OLED TV is coming in mid-April, in two screen sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully.

To compare apples to apples, that’s more expensive than LG’s OLED range, or the rest of the market (which also uses LG OLED panels). And to be fair, there’s a reason for that. Samsung integrated its quantum-dot technology over the OLED panel in the S95B.

That’s the same meshing of OLED and quantum-dot tech that Sony used in its recent A95K 4K TV, and Alienware in its latest gaming monitor. Pairing them together enables both to play to their strengths.

Image: KnowTechie

What does that mean for the consumer? Well, vivid colors for one, more so than OLED on its own. It also enables dark, saturated blacks, something that only OLED really can manage.

The third strength is localized, high peak brightness for HDR, without the light bleed found on normal LED TVs with a backlight. If you want to know more about the technology, What HiFi? has a more in-depth explainer worth checking out.

The S95B also features four HDMI 2.1 ports, that can take the 4K/120Hz signal sent out by the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Additionally, it boasts a max native refresh rate of 144Hz, Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound technology, Q-Symphony to sync with Samsung soundbars, and supports Dolby Atmos.

You can pre-order Samsung’s S95B OLED TV in either 65-inch ($2,999.99) or 55-inch ($2,199.99) versions today. Samsung says they’ll ship before April 15, which is also when they will be available at retail outlets.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.