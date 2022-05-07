This portable monitor brings 4K graphics wherever you go

A portable monitor can be a super convenient device. You can add it to a mobile gaming setup or use it as a second screen for work on your laptop. And why not go all the way with the Dragon Touch S1 Pro 4K portable monitor.

The Dragon Touch S1 Pro is, you guessed it, a 4K display 15.6” portable monitor. It features FreeSync and a 60Hz refresh rate for a smooth, vibrant picture.

The S1 Pro is available via Amazon for $299.99, a relatively decent price for a 4K portable monitor. So let’s see what the S1 Pro has to offer.

What we like

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

First, we’re going to kick things off with what we like about the Dragon Touch S1 Pro. And it didn’t take long to find the first thing I liked about the portable monitor.

The monitor itself is very stylish. It is relatively compact for a 15.6” monitor, weighing in at a little over a pound and a half. It comes with a faux leather cover that folds over the device to protect the screen, connected with magnets at the back.

And it’s pretty easy to use as well. There are a couple of different connection options so you can use the display with several devices.

You can send video through a USB-C connection or through a mini-HDMI, included in the bag. As a bonus, there’s a 3.5mm jack so you can hook up a pair of wired headphones straight to the monitor.

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Additionally, the screen’s portability is a major plus. Some other portable monitors require a constant connection to power to use at all. The S1 Pro can draw power from the device it is connected to, as long as the brightness on the screen isn’t over 70 percent.

Finally, the 4K picture quality is definitely a plus. The picture isn’t quite as good as you can expect from more expensive, stationary monitors. But it’s pretty good for a portable monitor at this price range.

And with a 60Hz refresh rate, the Dragon Touch S1 Pro could even be used as a monitor with your favorite gaming console, though I still believe a portable monitor is best paired with a laptop for productivity.

What we don’t like

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

While the S1 Pro includes a few features that we like, there are some things about the monitor that could be improved. These are the things that Dragon Touch could do better with the S1 Pro.

Longer cables – This seems to be a problem with most portable monitors that I’ve used in the past. It would be nice to have some longer cables to work with. Sure, you can find longer USB-C cables, to power the device, but it would be nice if the ones included were a bit longer.

– This seems to be a problem with most portable monitors that I’ve used in the past. It would be nice to have some longer cables to work with. Sure, you can find longer USB-C cables, to power the device, but it would be nice if the ones included were a bit longer. Cover – The faux leather cover of the device feels a little weak. More specifically, the magnets that hold it in place aren’t that strong. It holds up fine when displayed for use, but I noticed the cover sliding around a few times when carrying or moving the monitor.

As is the case with most products, there are a few improvements that could be made when it comes to the S1 Pro. But they don’t necessarily mean that the monitor is a dud.

Should you buy the Dragon Touch S1 Pro portable monitor?

And now for the question of the day: Is the Dragon Touch S1 Pro worth buying?

As someone who likes to occasionally work from a laptop, a second monitor is invaluable. And the Dragon Touch S1 Pro is definitely worth considering.

As an additional monitor solely for the purpose of work, the S1 Pro might be a little overkill. You can find something a little cheaper without 4K that will work fine as a second monitor for work.

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

But if you plan on using the monitor for its display, to watch movies or something like that, then the S1 Pro is a good option.

It’s a large, 15.6” display with great color and 4K resolution. And with its 60Hz refresh rate, it could even double as a gaming monitor in a pinch.

If you’re interested in checking out the Dragon Touch S1 Pro portable monitor, check it out on Amazon for more details. You can snag one of your own for $299.99.

