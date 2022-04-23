iLife’s A11 robot vacuum is an impressive machine that vacuums and sweeps

Everybody hates cleaning, right? In today’s day and age, why not let a robot do some of your cleaning for you? Today, we’re going to be checking out the new A11 robot vacuum from iLife.

The iLife A11 is a new two-in-one robot vacuum that can help you keep your floors clean. It features 4,000Pa suction alongside an integrated mop head allowing for both vacuuming and mopping.

Beyond its cleaning abilities, the iLife A11 features navigation capabilities and can be conveniently controlled through an app. Let’s see what the A11 robot vacuum is all about.

What we like about the iLife A11 robot vacuum

To kick things off, we’ll look at the improved navigation that iLife added to the A11. The robot vacuum features the company’s improved LiDAR 2.0 technology for better obstacle detection and pathing when cleaning.

The A11 also features the new CV-SLAM (ceiling vision-based simultaneous localization and mapping) to improve the machine’s mapping. CV-SLAM features an upward-facing camera that aims at the ceiling to detect the area around the device.

And on the subject of mapping, the A11 can be set up with multi-floor mapping so you keep your entire floor clean with a single device.

You can also schedule and set up no-go areas through the iLifeVac App. There’s even a remote control so you can guide the robot vacuum manually.

As we mentioned earlier, the A11 features 4,00Pa of suction power that helps get up even the finest dust. And the integrated 300ml dustbin and 200ml water tank mean you can clean for about three days.

If you opt out of mopping, you can use the dedicated 450ml dustbin to extend the time between emptying even further.

And finally, the A11 features a 4,900mAh battery. With that battery, the vacuum can clean for up to 150 minutes, two and a half hours, on a single charge. That should be plenty of time to handle your floor cleaning needs.

What we don’t like about the iLife A11 robot vacuum

The iLife A11 robot vacuum is certainly an impressive machine. But there are a few areas where the device could be improved. Here are a few of the things we don’t like about this robot vacuum:

No emptying station: The A11 model does not come with an automatic emptying station, like what is found in some other robot vacuums. Instead, you will have to manually empty the dustbin on the vacuum every few days.

The A11 model does not come with an automatic emptying station, like what is found in some other robot vacuums. Instead, you will have to manually empty the dustbin on the vacuum every few days. Takes 3 hours to recharge: – While this one isn’t a huge deal since the battery life is so long, it is worth noting. If you run the A11 battery all the way down, the device will take up to three hours to charge back to full.

– While this one isn’t a huge deal since the battery life is so long, it is worth noting. If you run the A11 battery all the way down, the device will take up to three hours to charge back to full. Won’t replace traditional mopping: The mopping feature on the A11 robot vacuum is definitely convenient, but it won’t replace traditional mopping. Sometimes you need a little extra force to get the grimiest stains off of your floor, but that’s something that the A11 can’t quite deliver

As you can see, there are a couple of improvements that could be made to the A11 robot vacuum. But at the end of the day, the device does what it set out to do and will make a nice addition to your cleaning repertoire.

Final thoughts on the A11 robot vacuum

If you’re in the market for a mid-range robot vacuum that’s versatile and user-friendly, then you might want to try out the new iLife A11.

It features powerful suction and multi-functionality with its vacuum and mop features. Its navigation has been improved over previous models with LiDAR technology 2.0 and the new CV-SLAM mapping.

It doesn’t have some of the quality of life features found in more expensive options, like self-emptying, but it’s a solid option at this price range. You can get the new iLife A11 from the iLife website for $399.99, as well as Amazon.

Bonus Deal: For a limited time, iLife is running a special Mother’s Day promotion that knocks the price down to just $329.99. This $70 discount is available on the company’s website.

