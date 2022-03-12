This solar power bank doesn’t need electricity to recharge itself

Are you someone who spends a lot of time outdoors, but always struggles to keep your phone charged? As phones become more important in our everyday lives, it seems their battery life gets worse. That’s why Poweradd has introduced its 26,800 mAh solar power bank.

Power banks, in general, can be pretty helpful when trying to keep a charge on your phone without access to electricity. But most power banks have a pretty significant limitation. They need electricity to charge back up before they can charge another device.

But this solar power bank looks to break that limitation to create a self-sustaining power source for your iPhone or Android device. Like regular power banks, this offering from Poweradd can recharge via a regular wall socket with electricity. But it’s the additional charging option that makes it interesting.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

This solar power bank doesn’t need electricity to recharge

The thing that sets this power bank apart from others is that it can be charged using solar power. It has four foldable solar panels that can be unfolded to soak up energy from the sun.

As long as you can find good access to the sun, you can recharge the device without any electricity. The recharge rate isn’t super fast, but it can definitely help you keep your device charged for several days in a row.

And since this solar power bank was made for the outdoors, of course, it has IP65 waterproofing protection. That should give it some protection from dust and splashes of water, but it’s probably not a great idea to take it swimming.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

As I mentioned earlier, the battery itself has a capacity of 26,800 mAh. That means that it can charge your iPhone or Android around 6 to 10 times before needing a recharge itself. And it can charge an iPad up to four times on one charge.

Poweradd’s solar power bank features two USB output ports so you can charge two devices simultaneously. And of course, there’s a single input port to charge the device up from the wall.

Ideally, you would charge the power bank to full before leaving your home. Then, you can passively charge the power bank with sunlight and charge your phone whenever you need to.

This gadget could be useful if you spend a lot of time outdoors

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

At this point, power banks have become a common tool for people to use to make sure their phones stay charged. But this one takes things a step further.

With its solar charging capabilities, this device could be helpful for camping or hiking trips or any other occasions where you will be spending some time away from electricity. You can snag one on Amazon for $38.99.

Bonus Deal: For a limited time, Poweradd is offering this solar power bank for just $20.99 via Amazon. Just be sure to clip the $3 on-site coupon to get the full discount. This expires on March 19, 2022.

