Adidas is launching solar-powered, sustainably built headphones in 2022

If you like music, working out, and love the planet, you’ll love Adidas‘ next pair of wireless headphones. The RPT-02 SOL is going to be light-powered, so you can listen nearly indefinitely without using energy from non-renewable sources.

Digital Trends had the scoop, with a conversation with Gustaf Rosell, chief product and innovation officer at Zound Industries, who worked together with Adidas to make the sustainable set of headphones.

That includes recycled materials from plastics used in the larger parts, recycled paper or responsibly sourced paper in the packaging, recycled polyester for the fabric sections, and the sweet tech in the headband that lets the headphones charge from any light source.

That tech comes from Swedish company Exeger, who also partnered with Urbanista for their upcoming Los Angeles headphones. Called Powerfoyle, it’s no normal solar cell. The advanced materials mean it can power up from even indoors or indirect light, so you don’t have to be sat in the sunshine to listen to your music.

The headphones have an 80-hour battery life, even without a light source, and a fun indicator on the headphones will show how well they’re recharging from your available light levels. They’re on-ear design so they’re great for the gym, and they’ve been designed to withstand the rigors of exercise.

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL will be available in the first half of 2022, with a projected price of $199 to $229.

