Review: Edifier G2000 – a versatile set of gaming speakers

The Good Great sound quality Versatile Easy to use The Bad Slightly expensive Could have a bit more bass 8.4 Overall

My desk is my sacred space. Not only does it contain my brilliant artwork consisting of empty Dr. Pepper cans, but it also serves as my entire media setup. It’s where I watch TV, play video games, and even sometimes work during the day. I’ve had a set of old Logitech 5.1 surround sound speakers for the last few years, and I’ve definitely enjoyed it.

But recently I’ve started to notice just how cluttered that 5.1 system really is. That’s why I was super excited when I had a chance to get my hands on the Edifier G2000 Gaming Speakers.

The Edifier G2000 Gaming Speakers are a versatile two-speaker setup designed and produced with gamers in mind. You can pick up the G2000 on Amazon for $109.99, but they often go on sale for Amazon Prime members.

Now, the Edifier G2000 is definitely a major change from that 5.1 setup that I’ve been used to. However, I was still willing to give the set a try. What I found was a versatile set of speakers that satisfied a lot of different needs. So let’s take a look at the Edifier G2000 Gaming Speakers.

So, what can the G2000 speakers do?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

So first we’ll take a look at the basic features of the G2000 speakers. The speakers come in a set of two 2.75 inch units, with a left and right speaker. The right speaker acts as the controller, with all of the input options on the back and controls on the side. From the side, you can change volume, select input, adjust the onboard equalizer, and change the integrated RGB lighting settings.

Admittedly, I’ve been using the speakers mainly through the dedicated USB sound card connected to my PC. Using this method is super simple, as it relies on the onboard soundcard instead of utilizing our own PC’s hardware. But that is definitely not the only way to use the G2000.

By toggling the input button on the side of the right speaker, you can switch between USB, AUX, or Bluetooth input. While I didn’t spend much time using the AUX input, it did work flawlessly when connected to my phone via the provided AUX cord.

The Bluetooth function works flawlessly. By cycling a couple of times through the onboard input button, I can easily go into Bluetooth mode (indicated by a small, blue LED light), and connect my phone straight to the speakers.

The G2000 also has three different audio equalizer settings: movie mode, game mode, and music mode. To be honest, I couldn’t really tell much difference in the audio between the three modes, aside from a slightly less intense bass while on game mode. So let’s get into what’s really important when it comes to speakers: sound.

How do the G2000 speakers sound?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

While we’re on the subject of bass, we’ll go ahead and start here. Now, as I said before, I’ve been working with a 5.1 surround sound setup with a pretty decent dedicated subwoofer. It was by no means a powerful set of speakers (I want to say something like 45W total for the speakers, compared to the 32W peak output of the G2000, but I’m not 100% sure about that), but the dedicated subwoofer definitely made a difference.

Now, with the Edifier G2000 speakers, there’s obviously no dedicated subwoofer, so I was obviously prepared for much less bass from these speakers. Despite being prepared for that, I was still a little underwhelmed with bass from the G2000. However, to be fair, these are gaming speakers.

You don’t necessarily need a lot of bass while gaming, but it would have been nice to have a little more for watching TV or listening to music. And for that, there is a dedicated bass output on the back of the G2000 that allows you to connect a separate subwoofer. If you’re looking to watch movies or listen to music with a lot of bass, the G2000 could still be a good option, but you may want to go ahead and get yourself a subwoofer as well.

Lack of bass doesn’t take away from the G2000’s great sound

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

That being said, the sound of the G2000 speakers is amazing. As I said, I’ve been using the speakers with my main source of media for a couple of weeks now, and I have been thoroughly impressed. I’ve mostly used the speakers watching TV and YouTube videos and the sound is always loud and clear, no matter where I’m listening from. These speakers have no problem filling my 12X15 foot office.

I’ve also used the speakers a lot for gaming. While they’ll never replace a headset for me in competitive games where sound is important, I’ve actually been surprised by the clarity of sound from the G2000. I played a few casual games of Valorant and was surprisingly able to identify more sounds and locations than I initially thought.

Mostly, though, I’ve just been using the G2000 speakers for all of my single-player gaming experiences. I play a lot of RPGs, like the Assassin’s Creed series and just about any CRPG, like Baldur’s Gate. For those styles of games, a nice speaker system can go a long way in the immersion of a game, and the G2000 certainly doesn’t disappoint there.

So should you buy the Edifier G2000 Gaming Speakers?

Overall, the sound of the Edifier G2000 gaming speakers is pretty impressive. They are a small, lightweight option that doesn’t take up too much space while still delivering excellent sound quality. I believe that these speakers are a great option for just about anybody’s desk.

Now, $110 is a little bit on the expensive side for speakers of this caliber. While I’d really like to see these speakers somewhere closer to the $80-$90 range, I don’t think $110 is insane for the features that you get with the G2000.

Not only do you get a set of gaming speakers that you can set up at your desk, but you also get a versatile set of speakers that can connect to a multitude of devices and deliver great sound all with the push of a button.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.