Urbanista’s latest earbuds get power from any light source

One of the last things holding back wireless earbuds is that they still need to be plugged in occasionally. Urbanista wants to change that with its $149 Phoenix wireless earbuds, which feature a solar-powered charging case.

The case uses the same Powerfoyle solar tech from Swedish company Exeger that powers Urbanista’s Los Angeles over-ears, and Adidas’ RPT-02 SOL.

It differs from traditional solar panels because it can charge from any light source. That could be office overhead fluorescents, LEDs, or the sun.

The Phoenix earbuds have a claimed eight-hour battery life before needing to charge. The battery in the case can supply another 24 hours of playback. That’s already a long time before needing to plug into a wall charger.

The Exeger panel can extend that substantially. Urbanista says that every hour the case stays in the sun it will get another hour of stored charge.

Of course, you can always plug them into a USB-C charger if you are in a situation where bright light isn’t available consistently.

The rest of the Phoenix buds seems fairly standard. You’ll get active noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity, IPX4 water resistance, and a choice of pink or black colorways.

What struck me is just how far wireless earbuds have come recently. We reviewed another Urbanista pair in 2020, the London.

They cost the same as the Phoenix, but without the cool solar power charging, multipoint connectivity, or the total available battery life.

