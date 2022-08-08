New LG earbuds kill bacteria and feature active noise canceling

LG has launched its Tone Free true wireless earbud range for 2022, and they look impressive. The Tone Free T90 is the new flagship pair of buds, while the Tone Free Fit (TF8) is more sporty.

Both sets of buds have LG’s signature UVnano bacteria-destroying charging case. That case also doubles as a Bluetooth transmitter, so you’ll be able to use your buds with almost everything.

LG also uses hypoallergenic, medical-grade ear tips to remove potential sources of irritation.

Both sets of buds also use Meridian Audio HSP tech, which makes your earbuds sound more like the “experience of listening to loudspeakers in a room.” You also get adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on both sets.

The flagship T90 then adds Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking tech. LG says this is the first pair of buds with an “audio virtualizer designed by Dolby specifically designed for earbuds.”

Battery life is impressive, coming in at nine hours with ANC switched off and another 18 hours of charge in the charging case.

The TF8 are LG’s first buds made specifically for workouts. They have a more secure fit, with ear fins (shown above) to keep them in place.

An IPX7 rating means they’re resistant to splashes or rain, and they have 10 hours of battery life with ANC off (and another 20 hours in the case).

LG says that the Tone Free T90 and Tone Free Fit will be available in the US in September. It looks like the TF8 will cost $199.99, while the flagship T90 will cost $229.99.

