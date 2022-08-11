Apple’s AirPods could get USB-C charging by 2023

Apple is already reportedly planning to put USB-C into all iPads this year, and the iPhone next year. Now, you can add another Apple device to the list, as one analyst says the AirPods are getting USB-C charging in 2023.

That would mean the AirPods Pro that is expected later this year will still use the Lightning port. We’re not expecting AirPods 4 until next year at least.

But, if supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is correct, the AirPods 4 will include a USB-C charging case when they eventually do release.

“I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning,” says Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is also expected to move to USB-C on the iPhone 15 next year. That’s ahead of the European Union’s 2024 deadline for mobile phone manufacturers to use USB-C as the common charging port.

Kuo doesn’t think that Apple will stop there. Back in May, he predicted that every other Lightning port-equipped device will switch to USB-C.

That list includes the Magic Mouse/Keyboard/Trackpad, MagSafe Battery, and all AirPods models.

We can’t wait. Seriously. Having to carry a Lightning cable as well as USB-C and USB-A and micro-USB cables around is a hassle. Even our power tools recharge via USB-C now. Apple needs to do this or get left behind.

